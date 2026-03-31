Season in review: Louisville senior point guard Kobe Rodgers

Welcome to “Season in review,” a post-season Louisville basketball series highlighting each individual performer and their impact on the Cardinals’ 2025-26 season. Next up, senior guard Kobe Rodgers.

Previously: Mikel Brown Jr, Vangelis Zougris, Ryan Conwell, Adrian Wooley

Rodgers: 34 games, 3.3 pts, 2.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.9 steals, 46.8% FG, 34.4% 3PT, 87.9% FT

Kobe Rodgers never thought he’d play in another NCAA Tournament game after tearing his ACL in a 2024 March Madness loss to Alabama.

But after a year of patience and Louisville head coach Pat Kelsey continuing to show belief in the 6-foot-3 point guard, Rodgers was right back in the thick of things, helping the Cardinals secure their first tournament win in nine years.

In the Round of 64 win over South Florida, now almost two weeks ago, the senior played 20 minutes, started coming into the second half, and had a game-sealing rebound in the final minutes. Louisville wouldn’t have done it without his contributions as the guy who always seemed to pull through, doing it with a five-assist, two-steal, four-point, six-rebound performance against the Bulls.

Rodgers’ journey is so unique, but also not unusual in this day of the sport. Louisville had another junior college product on the roster in sixth-year senior J’Vonne Hadley, with both proving to be two of this year’s team’s ultimate competitors and leaders. The Cincinnati, Ohio, native started his college basketball career at Nova Southeastern, a private DII school in Florida, where he played every game as a sophomore en route to a 36-0 season and a national championship. From there, he joined Kelsey at the College of Charleston for one season, during which he started 18 games, averaging 9.7 points and 4.6 rebounds in 21 minutes per game.

Then, sitting out the “Reviville” season to rehab the knee injury, Rodgers quickly intertwined himself with Louisville, wearing the mock-up Pat Kelsey glasses and becoming an active member of the bench. When it came time for Rodgers to play in the red and black, he filled into a backup point guard role behind Mikel Brown Jr. and did just about everything the Cards asked of him.

In 34 games, Rodgers played over 20 minutes six times and found ways to chip in with his athleticism and rebounding at the guard position, as well as steady point guard play. He only had one game with more than three turnovers, and also gave Louisville a scoring boost off the bench against Indiana, Georgia Tech, and the home win over SMU. His best game of the season may have come against the Hoosiers, when Rodgers scored a season-best 12 points without missing a shot from the floor.

However, despite his age and experience, there were times when Rodgers struggled to scale up against top competition. He was prone to foul trouble on the defensive end, and for someone, Louisville needed to be a defensive pest for certain spurts; the 6-foot-3, 185-pounder had rough games. In nine minutes against Arkansas, he picked up four fouls as the speed of guards like Darius Acuff and Maleek Thomas. In the season-ending loss to Michigan State, Louisville needed Rodgers to make a large defensive impact in a large amount of minutes (24), and he fouled out, recording just one steal. The Spartans assisted on 22 of 26 field goals.

Rodgers ultimately had the season many expected of him as a backup point guard for Louisville; it’s just that his role ended up being much greater than that. Still, he’ll be one of the culture-definers when we look back on the beginning of the Kelsey era.

The Bottom Line

With the amount of injuries Louisville had in the backcourt this season, Kobe Rodgers did more than what he was asked to. As one of the grittier guards on the roster, the senior always found a way to impact the game between the margins. Whether it be crashing the glass for a rebound or forcing a steal with active hands, good things seemed to happen with the Cincy product on the floor.

As a proven winner, team player, and competitor, Rodgers is the kind of player Louisville’s staff will be looking to add this spring.

Mar 18, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Louisville Cardinals Guard Kobe Rodgers (11) shoots the ball during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

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