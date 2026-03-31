Season in review: Louisville star freshman Mikel Brown Jr.

Welcome to “Season in review,” a post-season Louisville basketball series highlighting each individual performer and their impact on the Cardinals’ 2025-26 season. Next up is star freshman Mikel Brown Jr.

Previously: Vangelis Zougris, Ryan Conwell, Adrian Wooley

Brown: 21 games, 18.2 pts, 3.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 41% FG, 34.4% 3PT, 1.2 steals, 3.1 TO

Louisville’s highest-rated recruit in program history just completed one of the most head-scratching seasons in college basketball.

Regarded as one of the best shooting prospects in recent NBA draft history, Cardinals point guard Mikel Brown Jr. won a gold medal and was named to the preseason All-ACC first team before putting on a Louisville uniform. His talent to score at all three levels while controlling an offense brought high expectations into his freshman campaign.

When Brown committed to Louisville on New Year’s Day in the Yum! Center, a win over UNC, Cardinal fans were expecting greatness. His one-and-done expectations were murky for this program, as it usually relies on more mature players rather than youngsters. Nevertheless, Brown is a generational talent and showcased that on many occasions this season.

Finishing with 18.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game, Brown received third-team All-ACC honors and was named to the conference’s All-Rookie team. An explosive first step, combined with unlimited range, allowed him to achieve some historic performances. Most notably, Brown tied Wes Unseld’s single-game program record with 45 points and Reyne Smith’s single-game 3-point record with 10 makes from distance against North Carolina State. The performance broke Cooper Flagg‘s freshman conference record for points in a game. Other key games include 29 points in wins over both Kentucky and Baylor.

These stellar stat lines came with some eye-popping cold spells as well. He shot under 40 percent on 11 separate occasions, including going 1-for-13 in a loss at Duke and combining for 17 turnovers over a three-game stint in February. With an offense so reliant on the three-ball, expectations were that Brown would flourish from distance, not shoot below 35 percent. These on-and-off performances were concerning, but he still showed pro-level talent.

Unfortunately, his potential lone collegiate season didn’t turn out as planned. After popping in and out of the injury report due to a sore lower back, Brown was limited to 21 out of Louisville’s 35 games this season. In terms of appearances among active players this season, he ranked last on the roster. His importance was evident: the Cardinals went 16-5 with him on the court, compared to 8-6 when he was cheering on the bench.

Brown’s legacy at Louisville will be a difficult one to gauge. He holds one of the more remarkable individual performances in school history, will likely go on to be an excellent professional, but ultimately didn’t play when the Cardinals needed him most.

Leaving a sour taste in some people’s mouths, Brown still gave the Yum! Center some unforgettable memories.

The Bottom Line

Louisville is about to see its name in the NBA Draft lottery for the first time in a long time. Leading the Cardinals in total assists, Brown was a difference maker on this year’s Louisville team, whether he was on or off the floor. The freshman’s college highlight reel tape features eye-catching plays, but one will always question what could’ve been if he played in all 35 contests.

Feb 4, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey talks with guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) during the second half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Notre Dame 76-65. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

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