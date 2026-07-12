Several former Louisville basketball stars help teams in NBA Summer League games

Louisville basketball had multiple former players in action on a jam-packed Saturday of NBA Summer League action in Las Vegas, Nev.

J’Vonne Hadley continued to be a heavy contributor for the Miami Heat at the forward spot as they fell to the Orlando Magic 93-88. In the contest, Hadley had a team-high seven rebounds, along with three assists and two points.

Ryan Conwell was rested in the game by the Heat. Conwell has averaged 20.5 per game in four contests with the Heat already this summer.

In the starting lineup for another game, Isaac McKneely was a big contributor in the Atlanta Hawks 83-76 victory over the Brooklyn Nets. The guard tallied five points, two rebounds, and one assist in 19 minutes of play. His long three-pointer with 50 seconds left helped seal the victory for the Hawks.

Chucky Hepburn logged 23 minutes as the starting point guard for the Toronto Raptors in their 102-89 win over the Houston Rockets. Putting his ability as a distributor on full display, the former Cardinal ended the night with a game-high eight assists. He added two points and five rebounds.

Mikel Brown, Jr. scored 20 on Friday night for the Brooklyn Nets, but he was rested on Saturday. Brown has played in two games this summer for Brooklyn and has averaged 15 points per game.

All six former Cardinals playing in the NBA Summer League will see a Sunday of rest.

But on Monday night, five of those six former Louisville basketball players will be back in action.

Hepburn and the Raptors will face the Indiana Pacers, McKneely and the Hawks will play the Boston Celtics, Malik Williams and the Chicago Bulls will play the Utah Jazz, and the Miami Heat with Conwell and Hadley will face the Cleveland Cavaliers.