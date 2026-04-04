Snapshot: Running notes from Louisville's final open practice

Louisville football held its final open spring practice on Friday afternoon.

In a quick snapshot, here’s a running notepad on the Cardinals’ final public appearance until the spring game set for April 17.

Practice was held outdoors and open to the public for the first time, creating a lively atmosphere around the Trager Center. Plenty of recruits in and around the building, but also a strong fan presence as well — weather almost perfect for an early April day of football.

I add that because guys were pretty amped up, there were a couple of entanglements today! Lawayne McCoy and Tayon Holloway were in on one, and a couple with Clev Lubin. Jeff Brohm makes everyone run

today! and were in on one, and a couple with Clev Lubin. Jeff Brohm makes everyone run Kentucky transfer WR Montavin Quisenberry limped off with what looked like an ankle injury early on in practice. He did not return.

limped off with what looked like an ankle injury early on in practice. He did not return. In other injury news, transfer pass-catchers Brody Foley and Tre Richardson stayed in uniform but were restricted to doing sprints off to the side. Veteran safety Antonio Watts also did not participate in anything, as he is still recovering from a knee inj ury.

and stayed in uniform but were restricted to doing sprints off to the side. Veteran safety also did not participate in anything, ury. Presumed starting quarterback Lincoln Kienholz was composed and under control in the 11-on-11 segments. He looked good maneuvering a collapsing pocket, and his best weapon continues to be his legs as he saved several plays by dashing for the first down marker.

was composed and under control in the 11-on-11 segments. He looked good maneuvering a collapsing pocket, and his best weapon continues to be his legs as he saved several plays by dashing for the first down marker. Backup Davin Wynder left a bit to be desired at times, with accuracy down the field, and at one point Brohm got on him for something coming out of the huddle (likely messing up the playcall). Still, he stayed composed in the two-minute stuff and stands out with a big arm, good size, and can run.

left a bit to be desired at times, with accuracy down the field, and at one point Brohm got on him for something coming out of the huddle (likely messing up the playcall). Still, he stayed composed in the two-minute stuff and stands out with a big arm, good size, and can run. RS-Sophomore Cameron Gorin got the majority of first team reps at RT again.

got the majority of first team reps at RT again. McCoy had a couple of nice catches near the boundary. Really smooth route runner in the intermediate range.

Elon transfer CB Brycen Scott intercepted Wydner and also has a PBU in the endzone on Jackson Voth

intercepted Wydner and also has a PBU in the endzone on The very next play, Blake Ruffin broke up a Kienholz pass in the same spot. He’s been starting in place of Watts at that LB/S hybrid position and has really looked the part. He later blew up a speed option toss to Keyjuan Brown towards the right sideline, which would have been a three or four-yard loss.

broke up a Kienholz pass in the same spot. He’s been starting in place of Watts at that LB/S hybrid position and has really looked the part. He later blew up a speed option toss to towards the right sideline, which would have been a three or four-yard loss. Georgia Southern transfer Johnnie Brown seemed frustrated today. Missed a play and kinda gave up, Dale Williams sent him off for a rep or two

seemed frustrated today. Missed a play and kinda gave up, Dale Williams sent him off for a rep or two AJ Green seemed to blow up a couple of plays. Would have had an easy sack on Kienholz after being left unblocked.

seemed to blow up a couple of plays. Would have had an easy sack on Kienholz after being left unblocked. Jackson Voth backwards pass for a play. As I’ve stated before, I’m really high on this kid.

backwards pass for a play. As I’ve stated before, I’m really high on this kid. TE Dylan Mesman consistently wins routes against linebackers in man coverage. He looked good today.

consistently wins routes against linebackers in man coverage. He looked good today. Rough day for WRs overall. Some drops, route mistakes. Not on the same page as QBs

True freshman quarterback Briggs Cherry looked good throwing to the boundary, and of all the QBs, he looked the best throwing downfield today. He had a red zone touchdown on a slant route to Lawayne McCoy. Bullet of a throw. Just didn’t get a whole lot of throws 20+ yards downfield.

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Louisville’s defense clearly won today, in what continues to look like one of the more talented units in all of the ACC this spring.