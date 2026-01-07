South Carolina lineman Cason Henry commits to Louisville

Louisville adds more strength to its offensive line through the transfer portal.

Cason Henry is the newest addition to the fold after spending four years playing offensive tackle for South Carolina.

Henry recently wrapped up visits to Kentucky and Ole Miss, but Louisville came out on top.

Plagued by injuries most of his career, Henry has appeared in 21 games over four years with the Gamecocks. Originally from Marietta, Ga, Henry was a three-star prospect at Walton High School. He chose South Carolina over Louisville, Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, NC State, West Virginia, Purdue, among others.

Henry joins the Cardinals as a redshirt senior. Only seeing two games his true freshman year, he went on to start at right tackle in year two. Injuring himself in the first game, Henry rehabbed most of the season before getting injured again in his first game back.

BREAKING: South Carolina transfer OL Cason Henry has committed to Louisville, @PeteNakos reports🔴⚫️https://t.co/kSYG7dZ8sR pic.twitter.com/fMuYHmBUEz — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 7, 2026

Finally healthy, Henry started in all 13 games in year three with the Gamecocks. He showcased great skills on the field, and his hard work performing at such a high level earned him the recognition of most improved player on the offense that season.

Primed for an even bigger year, Henry started the first four games of the 2025 season before getting injured against Vanderbilt. He gave it a try the very next week, but ended up getting hurt on the first play, ultimately ending his season with shoulder surgery.

Henry has shown promise throughout his college career, but injuries have hampered his playing time. Ranked as a top 20 offensive tackle in the portal, there is a lot of potential that Louisville can tap into. The Cardinals have not been shy about acquiring new offensive linemen. The 6-foot-6 and 310-pounder joins Boston College transfer Eryx Daugherty, Delaware transfer Anwar O’Neal, and Georgia Southern transfer Johnnie Brown.

If Henry can recover from his past injury history and get a little luck on his side, Louisville is looking at an everyday starting tackle to protect their new quarterback, Lincoln Kienholz.

