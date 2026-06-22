St. Xavier guard Josh Lindsay hearing from Louisville

There are a multitude of talented prospects in the 2028 class in the state of Kentucky, and one being targeted by Louisville is right in the Cardinals’ backyard: St. Xavier HS (KY) guard Josh Lindsay.

Lindsay currently ranks as the No. 40 overall prospect and No. 9-ranked shooting guard in the On3 2028 class rankings.

“I would describe my game as a very versatile guard; someone who will get teammates involved, a very athletic finisher, a knockdown shooter, and a good defender,” Lindsay told Cardinal Sports.

Latest in Lindsay’s recruitment

The 6-foot-1 guard continues to see his recruitment expand, with more high-majors getting into the mix lately. The high-major programs that have offered thus far are Auburn, Indiana, Oklahoma State, Virginia Tech, and Xavier.

“So far, it’s been pretty much the in-state schools right now who’ve been on me the most.”

Up to this point, the four-star guard has taken unofficial visits to Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Western Kentucky, and Xavier. He was at the Yum! Center several times last winter, including the exhibition game against Kansas.

When looking towards his college decision, the local product is looking for a program with a family atmosphere, a coach that will push him, and a strong player development history.

“I’m looking for a team who’s going to bring me in and develop me as much as possible, a coach who’s gonna push me to be the best I can be, and a family-oriented team.”

Relationship with the Cards

Louisville has been steadily building its relationship with Lindsay over the course of his high school career.

“I’d say my relationship with Louisville is pretty strong and has been for a couple years now, but now that the deadline is over, it’s going to pick up more.”

In terms of the pitch from the Cardinals, what has stood out thus far is how welcoming the staff has been towards him.

“The best thing from the staff has been how welcoming they are.”

Style of play has also stood out to the MoKan Elite (MO) guard, specifically the tempo and freedom of the Cardinals’ system.

“I like their style of play. It’s a fast-paced style and Coach Kelsey lets his players play.”

Summer Goals

Lindsay has had an eventful summer, playing with MoKan Elite (MO) on the Nike EYBL circuit, while playing summer league ball with his high school team, St. Xavier HS (KY). To this point, he’s averaging 11.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game, according to Nike EYBL.

With numerous players graduating from St. X this previous season, Lindsay will be slotting into more of an on-ball creation role. Specifically, he’s in the process of transitioning to playing more point guard. This is a focus of his growth, alongside general improvement in his game.

“This summer, I just want to continue to make the transition to the PG role and get better every day.”