State's best QB Dre'Mail Carothers picks Louisville

It was always the Cards.

Kentucky’s top signal-caller in the 2027 class, Owensboro Catholic‘s Dre’Mail Carothers, committed to Louisville on Thursday. He chose the Cardinals over North Carolina and South Florida, and held offers and interest from Oregon State, Mississippi State, Purdue, and Kentucky.

Carothers, a 6-foot-4, 205-pound pocket passer, is currently ranked as the No. 995-overall prospect in the 2027 class and the No. 59-ranked quarterback in Rivals’ Industry Rankings, but is the 7th-best player from Kentucky and a top-25 QB with an 89 grade in Rivals’ own system.

The rising senior took official visits to North Carolina and Louisville in the last month and was scheduled to see USF before canceling. The Cardinals were the frontrunners for much of the spring. Quarterbacks coach Brian Brohm took a trip out to see Carothers for an in-home visit in May, and the staff continued to develop a relationship with him up through his official.

“I’m looking for a school that can develop me in the right way of every aspect of the game,” Carothers told Rivals’ Greg Smith. “Also a school that can help me reach my dream of getting to the league.”

Carothers performed well in front of scouts and media at Rivals’ Nashville camp and at Elite 11 Indianapolis this spring. He showed off his athleticism and some creativity in the backfield, while also proving to be an efficient down-the-field passer.

“You can tell he (Brohm) really knows how to develop quarterbacks and get the best out of them,” Carothers mentioned to Cardinal Sports following a spring practice.

With the Owensboro Catholic Aces, he threw for 4,022 yards, 49 touchdowns, and just eight interceptions, all while leading his team to a 13-2 record and a spot in the 2A state championship game.

Carothers becomes Louisville’s only quarterback commit in the 2027 recruiting class and the 17th member of the group. He’s now also the sixth player from the Commonwealth to join the class, one who ranks in the top-25 nationally and top-5 in the ACC.

Dre’Mail Carothers Highlights