Texas transfer WR DeAndre Moore expected to visit Louisville

Three years after flipping from Louisville to Texas, wide receiver DeAndre Moore will be back on the Cardinals campus. Moore is a junior transfer who has played 35 career games.

The junior is expected to arrive in Louisville on January 5th and leave the following day. Moore recently visited Kentucky and Ohio State, and will be heading to Colorado once he is done with the Cardinals.

Prior to Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield leaving for Cincinnati, the Cardinals were on track to have the best recruiting class in program history. Moore was one of a couple of highly rated prospects who ended up decommitting and not playing for new head coach Jeff Brohm.

Moore was ranked as a four-star prospect and top-10 player in the state of California at St. John Bosco High School. Known for his big-play potential, Moore was a high school All-American during his senior season. He chose Texas over Louisville, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Oklahoma, LSU, Miami, USC, Oregon, among others.

Moore appeared in nine games as a true freshman, playing mostly on special teams. In year two, Moore made significant contributions. Even when stuffed behind current NFL pass catchers Matthew Golden, Isaiah Bond, and Gunnar Helm, Moore still left his mark. He finished his sophomore season with 39 catches for 456 yards and 7 touchdowns, all good for top-five on the team. Moore passed the century mark twice, having 104 receiving yards and two touchdowns against Mississippi State and 114 yards and a touchdown against Georgia. In three college football playoff games, he tallied 8 receptions for 69 yards and a touchdown.

This outstanding 2024 campaign was followed by another great year. With the departure of veteran wide receivers, Moore moved up in the depth chart. He finished the season with 38 catches for 532 yards, both good for second on the team, and 4 touchdowns. In a season where Texas completed 45 fewer passes than the previous year, Moore still put on a show. In late November, all three of his catches against Arkansas went for touchdowns.

The 6-foot and 190-pound speedster does a great job getting behind opposing defenses. His 14 yards per reception average would’ve been tops on the Louisville team last season for players with 15 or more receptions.

Ranked as the 29th best player in the portal and a top-5 receiver, Louisville could immediately have its new WR1. The Cardinals recently secured a commitment from Ohio State quarterback Lincoln Kieholz and are looking for weapons to support him.

