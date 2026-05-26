The four most pivotal games on Louisville football's schedule

Louisville football’s fourth season under head coach Jeff Brohm, and likely the most anticipated season of Cardinals football since he returned to his alma mater, kicks off in just over 100 days.

That’s when Louisville meets College Football Playoff semifinalist Ole Miss in Nashville, getting a chance to immediately put itself in the national spotlight this season.

Teams are as close as they’ve ever been in college football. The talent gap is shrinking, and Louisville has been on both sides of that under Brohm. Just last season, the Cards beat the nation’s runner-up, Miami (FL), in a dominant fashion on the road and then two straight home games against unranked Cal and Clemson teams.

I went ahead and listed the three games that must go in the Cardinals’ favor this fall if they are to finally break through and be in the CFP mix come early winter.

Note: This is not simply a “four hardest games”; these are ranked based on when/where the games are played, how they fit into the schedule, and their overall importance to national perception and hopes of reaching the Playoff.

You can find Louisville’s full schedule here or on our main page (scroll).

1.) Sept. 19 vs. SMU

Okay, bear with me. When it’s all said and done, there’s a chance that one of SMU and Louisville will go into the final week of the ACC schedule with a chance to clinch a berth in Charlotte’s ACC Championship game. The winner of September 19th’s matchup at L&N Stadium will likely be that team, which also makes it worth noting that neither the Cards nor the Mustangs have the consensus favorite, Miami, on the regular-season schedule.

It’ll be the third season in a row that these two teams have met, with SMU having Louisville’s number. Last fall, Rhett Lashlee’s team drubbed an injured Louisville team 38-6, and the year before that, the Cards lost a head-scratcher at home by seven. In each, the Mustangs put up 34+ points. Senior quarterback Kevin Jennings returns to lead the offense and has been at the forefront of one of the most explosive teams in the country. It’ll be interesting to see how next year’s talent surrounds him on the perimeter as the defense looks to be in the middle of the conference. For Louisville’s first conference game of the season and SMU’s hardest ACC game of the year (on paper), it makes for one of the league’s biggest swing games of the year. Let’s hope the Cards are healthy this time around.

2.) Sept. 6 vs. Ole Miss (Nashville, TN)

If Louisville wants to set a strong tone for the 2026 season, winning a standalone game on national television against Ole Miss would do just that. The Rebels are a projected top-15 team, and Trinidad Chambliss is a preseason Heisman candidate. Pete Golding‘s team will be an immediate challenge for Louisville and one that will test Brohm’s team on both sides of the football.

For playoff purposes, the Rebels also present a signature win opportunity for the Cards if they find themselves on the playoff bubble AND without a spot in the ACC Championship game. It’s a non-conference win over an SEC program like Ole Miss that could give Louisville a gold star.

A loss here in week one is far from irrecoverable; it’s just the best opportunity for a big win on the schedule.

3.) Nov. 7 at Georgia Tech

A late-season trip to Atlanta just sounds like one of those games that Louisville has lost in recent seasons.

Brent Key has rebuilt a consistent and competitive program at Georgia Tech, and with one of the best rushing attacks in the conference, that style offense is difficult to plan for. Dual-threat Alberto Mendoza, the younger brother of Heisman winner Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza, is the favorite to start under center, and after successfully building out multiple strong recruiting classes, the Yellow Jackets are an eight or even nine-win team. This is easily the most difficult road game of the back half of the season.

The 2026 ACC schedule doesn’t give the Cards too many chances for marquee victories, making the road games against bowl teams some of the more important on the schedule.

4.) Nov. 28 at Kentucky

At the end of the day, Kentucky has more to prove this season than Louisville does, but I have a feeling the Wildcats may be a better team by the end of the fall than we think.

Will Stein has had a solid offseason, and his team is talented enough to make a couple of waves in the SEC. If Kentucky can survive the gauntlet of the ACC and go into the Governor’s Cup with something to play for, it’s an extra road non-conference win that could get Louisville on the right side of the Playoff fence. That is the end goal for this season, anyway.

Louisville’s given Kentucky a beatdown for the last two years, so with a new staff and plenty of familiar faces on both sidelines, the storylines are endless. This year, however, the two could have more to play for despite Louisville being a touchdown-plus favorite.