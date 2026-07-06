Three former Louisville basketball stars opened play at the NBA Summer League on the first weekend of action, while two other ex-Cardinals are preparing to take the court soon.

On Sunday, Ryan Conwell and J’Vonne Hadley were both in the Miami Heat’s starting lineup for the second time this summer at the California Classic in Sacramento.

After helping the Heat to an 88-87 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Friday, the former Louisville duo wrapped up the weekend by contributing in Miami’s 93-91 double-overtime, sudden-death loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Conwell helped spearhead the Miami offense on Sunday evening, as the former Louisville basketball All-ACC performer finished the game with 16 points.

The guard shot 33.3 percent from the field, connecting on 6 of his 18 attempts. He sank two shots from behind the three-point line. He also went 1-for-1 from the free-throw line, dished out three assists, and pulled down seven rebounds. He had 21 points in his first game on Friday night.

Hadley played 17 minutes for the Heat on Sunday evening and scored four points. The power forward also recorded four rebounds, two assists, and one block. Hadley, who has signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Heat, had six rebounds, three steals, two assists, and four points on Friday night.

In addition to the duo who played on Sunday, former Cardinal Isaac McKneely made his Summer League debut on Saturday with the Atlanta Hawks, with whom he signed an Exhibit 10 contract two weeks ago. In the Hawks’ 103-102 overtime loss, McKneely logged nine minutes and scored five points.

Conwell and Hadley are expected to return to action Monday night when the Miami Heat face the Golden State Warriors Gold team at 10 p.m. ET. McKneely and the Hawks will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7 p.m. ET on Monday night.

Former U of L point guard Mikel Brown Jr. didn’t play for the Brooklyn Nets this weekend but is expected to make his debut on Monday night. Ex-U of L guard Chucky Hepburn makes his Summer League debut this time around for the Raptors on Friday night in Las Vegas.