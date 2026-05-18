Three-star lineman Jesiah Fields commits to Louisville

Corvian Community’s (NC) Jesiah Fields has committed to Louisville.

Fields chose the Cardinals over Maryland, South Carolina, Georgia Tech, and Rutgers. According to Rivals’ industry rankings, Fields is listed as the No. 525th-best player in the 2027 class and is ranked 18th in North Carolina.

Fields has an official visit lined up to Louisville. He’ll check out the Cards on May 29, and before his commitment, he was scheduled to see each of his finalists in the month of June.

Playing on both sides of the ball at 6-foot-4 and 245 pounds, Fields has been recruited by Louisville’s coaching staff as a defensive lineman.

“The culture and the staff stand out at Louisville,” Fields told Rivals Chad Simmons. “My high school coach is close with their staff, so I know I can trust them. I talk to Coach Ivey a lot and we’ve got a good relationship.”

He is now the 14th commitment in the Cardinals’ top-25 2027 recruiting class.