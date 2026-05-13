Top in-state QB Dre’Mail Carothers sets Louisville official visit

Owensboro Catholic (Ky.) quarterback Dre’Mail Carothers will take an official visit to Louisville on the weekend of June 5.

It’s set to be a big recruiting weekend for the Cardinals. Head coach Jeff Brohm and staff will host Carothers, Kentucky’s top signal-caller in the 2027 class, among others like Javion Herrington, Keontay Toomer, and defensive lineman commit Kaleb Exume.

Carothers set the official after Louisville quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator Brian Brohm stopped by his home on Tuesday.

“You can tell he (Brian Brohm) really knows how to develop quarterbacks and get the best out of them, and the energy he brought to practice stood out to me,” Carothers told Cardinal Sports after attending a spring practice. “…I can definitely see the trust and connection building.”

“The staff has been showing a lot of love, staying consistent, and making it clear that I’m a priority for them.”

As of now, he only has one other official visit set, and that’s to North Carolina on May 29. He is also had visits planned to Purdue (March 31st), Mississippi State (April 14th), and Oregon State (April 22nd).

Carothers is the No. 776-ranked prospect in the Rivals Industry Rankings and the No. 13-ranked player in the Commonwealth.

The 6-foot-4, 195-pound quarterback recently performed in front of scouts and media at Rivals’ Nashville camp, and while also taking visits this spring, Carothers is working on his game. As a junior with the Aces, Carothers led his team to a 13-2 record and a spot in the 2A state championship game while throwing for 4,022 yards, 49 touchdowns, and just eight interceptions. Completing over 67 percent of his passes, He was one of the more efficient passers in the Kentucky area, and the three-star projects well at the next level with size and arm talent.

A bit toolsy, Carothers also plays basketball for Owensboro and is a good enough athlete to create for himself on the move and in the open field.

Brohm and the Cardinals do not have a 2027 quarterback commit, and they have become more invested in the market following Jack Sorgi‘s decommitment earlier this spring. Louisville’s recruiting class is one of its best in recent memory, with 13 commitments, and it is ranked 19th in the country and second in the ACC. Blue-chip prospects like Allen Evans, Ja’Hyde Brown, and D’Angelo White are making Louisville’s class one of the most intriguing in the country.



