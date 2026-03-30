Top in-state QB Dre'Mail Carothers talks Louisville after 'amazing visit'

Owensboro Catholic (Ky.) quarterback Dre’Mail Carothers is starting to rise on recruiting boards across the 2027 class and has piqued the interest of nearby programs like Louisville.

The state of Kentucky’s top signal-caller in the 2027 class was recently offered by the U of L and got the chance to check out the Cardinals and watch the quarterbacks during a spring practice.

“I haven’t got to visit any other programs so far, but I will be doing that the rest of this month,” he told Cardinal Sports. “My early impressions of Louisville have been really good. The staff has been showing a lot of love, staying consistent, and making it clear that I’m a priority for them.”

Carothers currently ranks as the 587th-overall prospect among juniors and is a top-40 QB in the nation. He is the 10th-ranked prospect in the state, from which Louisville has already snagged three of its eight commitments.

As a junior with the Aces, Carothers led his team to a 13-2 record and a spot in the 2A state championship game while throwing for 4,022 yards, 49 touchdowns, and just eight interceptions. Completing over 67 percent of his passes, Carothers was one of the more efficient passers in the area, and the three-star projects well at the next level, standing at 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds.

Keeping a close eye on offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brian Brohm, on his visit, Carothers got to see Ohio State transfer Lincoln Kienholz, presumed backup Davin Wydner, and true freshman Briggs Cherry go through drills, including handoffs, timing routes, and throws to receivers in coverage. It’s a new look for the room next fall, but not an unexpected turnover, as the program will have its fourth different starting quarterback in four consecutive seasons.

“You can tell he (Brian Brohm) really knows how to develop quarterbacks and get the best out of them, and the energy he brought to practice stood out to me,” said Carothers.

“I can definitely see the trust and connection building,” he added.

“My relationship with the coaches keeps getting stronger every time we talk.”

Carothers is also planning visits to Purdue (March 31st), Mississippi State (April 14th), and Oregon State (April 22nd). At this time, North Carolina is still his lone official visit (May 29th-31st). However, he plans on scheduling one to Louisville.

The talented quarterback was recently one of the top performers at Elite 11 Indianapolis.

As it stands, Jeff Brohm and the Cardinals do not have a quarterback committed from the 2027 class, and they have become even more invested in the market following Jack Sorgi‘s decommitment.

Dre’Mail Carothers Highlights

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