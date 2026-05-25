Top Louisville commit Allen Evans named Rivals' UA Chicago MVP

Louisville’s top commit in the 2027 class, Trinity (Ky.) defensive back Allen Evans, has been a standout performer this offseason.

Competing at the Under Armor Chicago Regional over the weekend, Evans was named Rivals’ MVP.

“We thought he moved fairly well and drills, but it was in one-on-ones where he shined. We don’t remember seeing him lose many or any reps and he was not only providing tight coverage but also getting his hands on the ball in the form of PBUs or INTs,” said Rivals’ Allen Trieu. “He’s a big outside corner now, but a safety or nickel role could also suit him. At any rate, his size and versatility really stand out.”

Currently ranked as the No. 122-player nationally and the second-best player in-state, Evans sits at the top of the Cardinals’ 2027 class, which now holds 14 commits and is ranked 23rd in the country. This past season the 6-foot-1, 190-pound cornerback Evans helped guide Trinity to a 13-2 record, a final No. 1 ranking in the state, and a Kentucky Class 6A State Championship.

Evans committed to play for Jeff Brohm and the Cardinals back in January at the Navy All-American Game, choosing his hometown school over Kentucky, Alabama, and Tennessee. But that hasn’t stopped those schools from pressing their interest.

“The defender is committed to Louisville, but that has not slowed other programs from coming calling,” said Rivals national recruiting analyst Greg Smith. “He told me that he’s committed to Louisville but is hearing from other schools a lot. Tennessee, Alabama, Penn State, Vanderbilt and SMU are just a few of the schools that he’s hearing from lately.”

Evans will take an official visit to Louisville this coming weekend (May 29-31), which is, as of now, the only visit on his summer schedule. Then he’ll likely arrange game-day trips in the fall.

There’s a strong connection between Evans’ family and the U of L.

“The City of Louisville is home to me. I grew up going to games and watching the Cards play,” he told Cardinal Sports. My grandfather and cousin played football for Louisville, so it’s definitely in my bloodline.”

The cornerback’s relationship with Cardinals head coach Jeff Brohm and co-defensive coordinator Steve Ellis has also been vital in keeping him feeling like a priority.

Louisville will still have to work to beat out other schools in Evans’ recruitment if the Cards want to keep one of the top defensive back targets in the country.