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Transfer Portal: Louisville, Pat Kelsey begin reshaping the roster

IMG_6080 3by: William McDermott55 minutes ago804derm
Mar 19, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey reacts during the first half against the South Florida Bulls during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
Mar 19, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey reacts during the first half against the South Florida Bulls during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The Transfer Portal is open! As we know, the late opening window this year hasn't stopped Louisville from making offseason changes, including several on the staff. Several Cardinals have already announced their plans to enter the transfer portal, including Khani Rooths and Sananda Fru. SEE — Louisville basketball 2026 offseason roster and staff tracker It's evident that Louisville's bench will look completely different for the third consecutive season under Pat Kelsey as the Cards embark on one of the more pivotal offseasons since his arrival. So, without further ado, here is everything you need to know about the Cardinals' efforts in the transfer portal, including key targets, visits, and more.

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