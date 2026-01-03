Transfer portal: The latest on Louisville's visitors, targets, and more

The transfer portal has officially opened, and Louisville football has already hit the ground running with several key visitors on campus over the weekend. Jeff Brohm and company are set to add several quarterbacks this offseason, but have also opened the window with a clear emphasis on building the line of scrimmage. Below is everything you need to know about where Louisville stands in several key recruitments as the Cardinals forge the 2026 roster. Editor's note: This article will be updated daily over the course of the transfer portal window, with the latest information on each of Louisville's transfer portal targets, visits, offers, and more. To find the latest and fastest transfer portal updates, join our discussion thread.