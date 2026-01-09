Trinity 4-star DB Allen Evans set to announce college decision Saturday

Louisville, Kentucky, native and Trinity High School four-star cornerback Allen Evans is set to announce his college decision during Saturday’s Navy All-American Bowl.

Kickoff from inside the Alamo Dome will come at 1 p.m. ET and can be viewed on NBC or Peacock.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound defensive back will decide between his hometown Cardinals, Kentucky, Tennessee, Missouri, Alabama, Oklahoma, Michigan, Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt, and Penn State.

It’s a competitive list for the 2027 class‘s 90th-ranked prospect and second-ranked player in Kentucky. And despite the Cards’ recent changes on the defensive staff, Evans has remained steady in his relationship with Louisville’s cornerbacks coach Steve Ellis.

“I love how the defense has played thus far this season. They have a lot of talent, and their guys fly around and make plays. I have a great relationship with the coaching staff and talk with Coach Ellis on a weekly basis,” Evans told Cardinal Sports in October.

In his junior season with the Shamrocks, Evans helped guide Trinity to a 13-2 record, a final No. 1 ranking in the state, and a Kentucky Class 6A State Championship.

Other 2027 Louisville targets also set to announce their college decisions include CAL’s (Ky.) Ja’Hyde Brown and Atherton’s (Ky.) Garyon Hobbs. The Cardinals are in the mix for all three highly-touted recruits. As it stands, Jeff Brohm and company have two commits in their 2027 class. Tri-West (Ind.) quarterback Jack Sorgi has been a Louisville commit since June, and in November, Withrow (Ohio) wideout Chuck Alexander Jr. announced his decision to become a Cardinal after the 41-0 win over Kentucky. The 2027 class is trending towards being one of the best in school history.

Evans would be a major piece of that and is intrigued by the thought of playing for his hometown team, as well as continuing the Trinity to Louisville pipeline.

“The City of Louisville is home to me. I grew up going to games and watching the Cards play. My grandfather and cousin played football for Louisville, so it’s definitely in my bloodline.”

“It also excites me that they make me feel like I’m a priority for them and not just another guy they’re recruiting.”

