Tulane transfer TE Justyn Reid commits to Louisville

Louisville picks up a transfer portal commitment from former Tulane tight-end Justyn Reid.

In four years of college football, Reid has appeared in 38 games and will be a senior next season.

Reid was a three-star prospect at Newman High School in Georgia before committing to Southern Mississippi. Playing both sides of the ball, he was an all-region selection as a senior. A part of the 2023 class, he chose the Golden Eagles over Georgia Tech and Southeast Missouri State.

Reid played all 12 games as a true freshman, including making four starts. Seeing the majority of his action on special teams, he hauled in one catch for 13 yards against Florida State. Year two brought a boost in responsibility on offense. In 12 games, he totaled 7 catches for 145 yards.

Announcing his transfer to Tulane before last season, Reid was ranked as the 66th-best player in the portal at his position according to On3. Reid succeeded in his lone year with the Green Wave. He hit career highs all across the board, finishing 2025 with 17 catches for 200 yards and three touchdowns. Reid tallied 5 catches, 83 yards, and two touchdowns in three games against BIG Ten and SEC opponents. He ranked sixth on Tulane in receiving yards and helped them to a college football playoff, where he scored the only touchdown in the team’s loss to No. 6 Ole Miss.

Standing at 6 feet 5 and 255 pounds, Reid is a monster. His size and strength make him a big piece in the blocking game. Ranked as the 71st tight end and a three-star prospect in the transfer portal, his frame will translate well at the ACC level.

The Cardinals have received eight commitments from the portal in the past 24 hours. Louisville now has eleven new players expected to join the roster next season, including seven on offense.

Reid isn’t alone in the tight end room. He will join fellow transfer commit Brody Foley and current Cardinals Jaleel Skinner and Dylan Mesman. Head coach Jeff Brohm is filling out his offensive weapons after securing his QB1 with former Ohio State backup Lincoln Kienholz.

