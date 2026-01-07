Tulsa TE Brody Foley joins Louisville out of transfer portal

Make that eight commitments out of the transfer portal in just 24 hours for the Louisville football program.

Brody Foley, a 6-foot-6 tight end from Tulsa, is considered to be the No. 3 tight end available in the transfer portal. The senior had a strong season in 2025, catching 37 passes for 528 yards and seven touchdowns. It was his first season for the Golden Hurricanes, as he spent three seasons prior at Indiana.

Foley will join the Cardinals with just one year of eligibility remaining.

