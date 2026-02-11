Two Louisville wide receivers invited to NFL Combine

The NFL officially released its list of players invited to the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday, and two Louisville wide receivers were listed.

Senior pass catchers Chris Bell and Caullin Lacy are the only two Cardinals to receive invitations. As a total of 319 prospects were invited to attend this year’s combine, which will take place in Indianapolis, Indiana, from February 23 through March 2.

Lacy recently participated in the Senior Bowl down in his hometown of Mobile, Alabama, and the slot receiver is coming off a 60-reception, 635-yard, and two-touchdown season with Louisville. At 5-foot-10, 190 pounds, Lacy was a return weapon in his two seasons with the Cards and returned two punts for a touchdown this past September and had a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown last year against Miami. On 25 punt returns this fall, Lacy totaled 454 yards, with a long of 93. He was

In his first four seasons at South Alabama, Lacy was one of the most productive receivers in the country, totaling over 2,250 yards and 13 touchdowns. In 2023, the All-American returner had one of the best statistical seasons in all of college football, catching 91 balls for 1,316 yards.

Chris Bell‘s availability for the 2026 combine is in question after suffering a torn ACL in a late November road loss to SMU. Still, in limited time, Bell was one of the best receivers in the ACC and caught 72 passes for 917 yards and six touchdowns in 2025. The senior improved in each of his four seasons with Louisville, elevating himself on the depth chart each offseason.

At a dynamic 6-foot-2, 220 pounds, Bell is an explosive athlete with high upside and caught 151 passes in his Louisville career, tallying 2,166 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The All-ACC first-teamer had surgery performed by Dr. Dan Cooper in Dallas shortly after his knee injury. Cooper is the team doctor of the Dallas Cowboys. As it stands, Bell is a projected late first-round, early second-round pick in this spring’s NFL Draft.

Jeff Brohm’s team won nine games for the third consecutive season and enters the offseason with a revamped offense and coaching changes on the defensive side.

Jan 29, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National wide receiver Caullin Lacy (1) of Louisville runs a route during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

