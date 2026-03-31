VIDEO: Adam Mueller, Louisville linebackers coach talks spring practice

Newly appointed University of Louisville linebackers coach Adam Mueller met with the media for the first time during spring practice on Tuesday.

He discussed learning under co-defensive coordinator Mark Ivey and the development of the eight guys in the room over the last few weeks.

Veteran Cardinals Stanquan Clark and TJ Capers are set to be the two leaders of the room this fall, with Mueller also touching on what those two have meant to the program in their time at Louisville.

Mueller was elevated to a defensive assistant position overseeing the linebackers in February 2026.

Before being elevated to his current role, he spent three seasons as a quality control coach on the defensive side of the football. He was also a graduate assistant under Jeff Brohm at Purdue.

Our premium community forums

A full year of access to The Athletic

Get a fast start on finding out breaking news and behind-the-scenes details

In-depth Louisville basketball and football analysis

On3 and Rivals national membership

Join the discussion at Cardinal Sports.