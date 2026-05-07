VIDEO: Analyzing Louisville basketball's 2026 offseason from every angle

Louisville basketball is changing in 2026.

In the video above, I highlight why and how Pat Kelsey and the Cardinals did what they did in the offseason, and the key differences in how the staff has approached the Transfer Portal period.

Key additions this offseason include assistant coach John Andrzejek, Oregon point guard Jackson Shelstad, and Kansas center Flory Bidunga. The Cardinals are getting more athletic and physical in 2026, and, entering year three of his tenure at the U of L, Kelsey has shown the ability to adapt to and embrace the changes in modern college basketball.