VIDEO: Breaking down Louisville's 2026 recruiting class

In just eight days, Louisville went from having zero 2026 high school basketball commits to three.

Pat Kelsey and the Cardinals have now added Isaac Ellis and Obinna Ekezie Jr to their 2026 recruiting class through reclassification, as well as Chinese small forward Boyuan Zhang, who committed yesterday. It now looks like one of the most balanced high school classes in the country, and here I break down everything on the three commits, including strengths, weaknesses, and expectations for next season.

Film on each of Louisville’s transfer portal additions

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