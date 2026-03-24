VIDEO: Brian Brohm, Louisville quarterbacks discuss start of spring practice

Louisville football will have a different starting quarterback for the fourth consecutive season when the team kicks off next fall.

The Cardinals are already in the middle of spring practice, and co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brian Brohm met with the media on Monday to discuss the new look for the group.

Louisville’s scholarship quarterbacks, including true freshman Briggs Cherry, Ohio State transfer Lincoln Kienholz, and Davin Wydner. They discussed their short time together, next month’s spring game, and adjusting to the playbook.

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