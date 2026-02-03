Skip to main content
VIDEO: Jeff Brohm, Louisville football offseason media availability

University of Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm spoke with the media on Tuesday afternoon, discussing the Cardinals’ transfer portal class and several staff changes.

To find Louisville football’s staff additions and changes, click here.

Louisville is set to open the 2026 season over Labor Day weekend against Ole Miss. The two will meet at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

STILL FROM VIDEO: Louisville coach Jeff Brohm talks about facing Toledo in the Boca Raton Bowl. © Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

