VIDEO: Jeff Brohm, Louisville football offseason media availability
University of Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm spoke with the media on Tuesday afternoon, discussing the Cardinals’ transfer portal class and several staff changes.
To find Louisville football’s staff additions and changes, click here.
Louisville is set to open the 2026 season over Labor Day weekend against Ole Miss. The two will meet at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.
Don’t miss out on Cardinal Sports +
- Our premium community forums
- A full year of access to The Athletic
- Get a fast start on finding out breaking news and behind-the-scenes details
- In-depth Louisville basketball and football analysis
- On3 and Rivals national membership
Join the discussion at Cardinal Sports.