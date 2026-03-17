VIDEO: Louisville football's Jeff Brohm discusses beginning of spring practice

Following a third consecutive nine-win season at his alma mater, Louisville football head coach Jeff Brohm may be entering the most highly anticipated season of his career.

Louisville’s 2026 transfer portal class is one of the five best in all of the country, and coupled with a strong set of returners, the Cardinals are primed to be one of the most intriguing teams to follow this offseason.

You can find notes, video, and more from the Cardinals’ open practice and 11-on-11 sequence here.

The Cardinals will open four other practices to the media and public this spring, including tomorrow afternoon’s. Other dates can be found here and include Friday, March 27, and Saturday, March 28. Louisville football’s annual spring game will be on Friday, April 17 at 6 PM EST.

Following the first practice of the spring period, Brohm met with the press to discuss his team’s overall outlook and new transfer quarterback Lincoln Kienholz.

It’s worth noting that highly touted offensive transfer Brody Foley was limited on the first day of practice, and both Tre Richardson and star safety Antonio Watts did not dress as they recover from surgery.

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