VIDEO: Louisville HC Jeff Brohm speaks following spring practice
Louisville football is very much in swing following spring break and now in the midst of spring practice. Following Saturday’s live scrimmage, Cardinals head coach Jeff Brohm spoke with the media.
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Brohm spoke on his team’s progress through the first two weeks of spring ball, also highlighting transfer quarterback Linocln Kienholz and a talented new-look secondary.
The Cardinals will only host one more spring practice open to the public next weekend.
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