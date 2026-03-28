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VIDEO: Louisville HC Jeff Brohm speaks following spring practice

IMG_6080 3by: William McDermott30 minutes ago804derm

Louisville football is very much in swing following spring break and now in the midst of spring practice. Following Saturday’s live scrimmage, Cardinals head coach Jeff Brohm spoke with the media.

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Brohm spoke on his team’s progress through the first two weeks of spring ball, also highlighting transfer quarterback Linocln Kienholz and a talented new-look secondary.

The Cardinals will only host one more spring practice open to the public next weekend.

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