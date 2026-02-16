VIDEO: Louisville head coach Pat Kelsey's weekly press conference

University of Louisville men’s basketball coach Pat Kelsey spoke with the media ahead of the Cardinals’ Tuesday night matchup against SMU.

Louisville is coming off an 82-71 non-conference win over Baylor in Fort Worth, Texas, and currently sits with an 8-4 ACC record.

Tuesday will mark the second time Louisville will face a familiar opponent this season, as the Cards previously beat the Mustangs on Jan. 31, 88-74.

Feb 4, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey talks with forward Kasean Pryor (7) during the second half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Notre Dame 76-65. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

