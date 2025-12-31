VIDEO: Louisville's Pat Kelsey discusses victory over California

No. 16 Louisville defeated California in their ACC opener on Tuesday night 90-70.

Pat Kelsey discussed his team’s defensive strategy coming into the game, how his team responded despite the multitude of injuries on their roster, and cleaning up foul issues going forward.

Wooley finished with 21 points, four rebounds, and two assists. Ryan Conwell added 26 points, also knocking down six triples. Sananda Fru finished with his first double-double of the season, totaling 13 points, 14 rebounds, and two blocks.

No. 16 Louisville returns to play Friday, January 2nd at 8 pm ET against Stanford, which will be their second game of their West Coast road trip.