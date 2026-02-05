VIDEO: Louisville's Pat Kelsey, Isaac McKneely, and Sananda Fru following victory over Notre Dame
No. 24 Louisville defeated Notre Dame on Wednesday night 76-65, bringing its record to 16-6 (6-4) on the season.
Pat Kelsey discussed the depth of his team, Kasean Pryor’s resiliency, and the progression of the frontcourt.
Isaac McKneely finished with 13 points, converting four triples in the process. Sananda Fru added 12 points, five rebounds, one assist, and three blocks. Khani Rooths also contributed his second double-double in a row, tallying 12 points, 12 rebounds, one assist, and two steals. Kasean Pryor responded, adding 10 points, five rebounds, one assist, and one steal.
No. 24 Louisville turns its attention to Wake Forest, as they will play them on the road Saturday, February 7th, at 12 pm ET.
Don’t miss out on Cardinal Sports +
- Our premium community forums
- A full year of access to The Athletic
- Get a fast start on finding out breaking news and behind-the-scenes details
- In-depth Louisville basketball and football analysis
- On3 and Rivals national membership
Join the discussion at Cardinal Sports.