VIDEO: Louisville players and Pat Kelsey after win over Georgia Tech

No. 21 Louisville defeated Georgia Tech Saturday afternoon 87-70, bringing the Cards’ record to 20-7 (9-5) on the year.

Afterwards, head coach Pat Kelsey discussed senior day, defensive areas of improvement, and the Cardinals’ upcoming road slate.

Mikel Brown Jr. finished with 19 points, two assists, and two steals. J’Vonne Hadley added 17 points, five rebounds, three assists, and two steals. Ryan Conwell provided a scoring punch, totaling 15 points. Kobe Rodgers contributed seven points and three rebounds off the bench.

No. 21 Louisville returns to action on Monday, February 23rd at 7 PM ET versus North Carolina.

