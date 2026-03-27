VIDEO: Louisville TEs coach Paul Petrino, players talk spring practice

Louisville football tight ends coach Paul Petrino has returned to work for the Cardinals and also feels like his unit has something to prove this fall.

After practice, Petrino discussed the start of spring ball and the outlook for his room.

Tulane transfer Justyn Reid and senior Jaleel Skinner also spoke with the media, touching on what it’s like to catch passes from Lincoln Kienholz, learning to run block from coach Petrino, and more.

Louisville is set to host two more open practices before the spring game on April 17.

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