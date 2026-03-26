VIDEO: Louisville's co-DC Mark Ivey and Clev Lubin, Demeco Kennedy talk spring ball

Almost midway through spring practice, Louisville’s defense has been getting acclimated to the coaching staff changes on that side of the ball, including the recent promotion of Mark Ivey to co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach.

Ivey recently spoke regarding his change in title and gave an outlook on the Cardinals’ front seven.

Senior defensive end Clev Lubin and Purdue transfer defensive lineman Demeco Kennedy also spoke on the new additions to the room and the recent changes to the coaching staff.

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