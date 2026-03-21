VIDEO: Louisville's Pat Kelsey and players speak after Michigan State

Louisville fell short to Michigan State 77-69, bringing Pat Kelsey’s second season at the helm to a close.

Coach Kelsey discussed his team’s accomplishments throughout the season, the impact of Coen Carr and Jeremy Fears Jr., and his confidence in Louisville’s program going forward.

Ryan Conwell finished the game with 21 points, four rebounds, and four assists. Adrian Wooley added 17 points, four rebounds, and three assists.

Conwell and Wooley were also present at the podium.

If you would like to watch the Michigan State players’ press conference and hear from HC Tom Izzo, click here.

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