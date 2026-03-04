VIDEO: Louisville's Pat Kelsey and players speak after Syracuse win

Louisville defeated Syracuse Tuesday night, 77-62, bringing the Cards’ record to 21-9 (10-7) on the year.

Afterwards, head coach Pat Kelsey discussed the decision to start Vangelis Zougris, how to deal with second-half runs, and preparing for Miami (FL).

Ryan Conwell led the way with 23 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and two steals. J’Vonne Hadley added 19 points, five rebounds, and three assists.

Louisville returns to action on Saturday, March 7th, versus Miami (FL) before traveling to Charlotte, North Carolina, for the ACC Tournament.

