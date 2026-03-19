VIDEO: Louisville's Pat Kelsey and players speak following South Florida win

Louisville hung on versus South Florida, defeating the Bulls 83-79 in the NCAA Tournament.

Head coach Pat Kelsey discussed the resilience of his team, Kobe Rodgers and Isaac McKneely, and dealing with South Florida’s full-court pressure.

Isaac McKneely finished the game with 23 points, three rebounds, two assists, and one steal. Ryan Conwell added 18 points, four rebounds, six assists, and one steal. Sananda Fru recorded a double-double, chipping in ten points, ten rebounds, one steal, and two blocks.

McKneely, Conwell, and Fru also joined Kelsey on the podium.

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