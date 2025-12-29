VIDEO: Louisville's Pat Kelsey discusses ACC opener at California

No. 16 Louisville faces off with the California Golden Bears tomorrow night at 9 pm ET. This will be the Cardinals’ first game of ACC conference play. The Golden Bears only have one loss up to this point of the season, sitting at 12-1 on the year thus far.

Since both teams have joined the ACC, this will be the second matchup between the two teams. Louisville defeated California last year 85-68. Since 2010, the overall series between the two programs is tied at 1-1.

During the preview presser, Pat Kelsey talks about the challenge the Cardinals face on the road, updates the injury status of Kobe Rodgers and Mikel Brown Jr, and what improvements he wants his team to make going into conference play.

Video Credit: GoCards

This will be the first matchup of a two-game slate on the west coast, as they will face Stanford on January 2nd.