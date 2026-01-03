VIDEO: Louisville's Pat Kelsey discusses upset loss at Stanford

No. 16 Louisville ends its California road stint with an 80-76 loss at Stanford.

The Cardinals shot 22% from three and gave up double the amount of points Stanford had last game in their 47-40 loss to Notre Dame. Ryan Conwell led the Cardinals with 18 points but struggled shooting the ball, going 6-21 from the field, along with 5 turnovers. Sananda Fru was a bright spot, hitting all six of his shots and finishing with 15 points and 8 rebounds

Coach Pat Kelsey discusses the foul issues that limited Adrian Wooley to 16 minutes, along with Conwell fouling out in the closing minutes. He also provides in-depth analysis of his team’s defensive performance and the competitiveness of the ACC.

Louisville begins an important three-game home stand on Tuesday against No. 6 Duke. The Cardinals now sit at 11-3 on the season and 1-1 in ACC play.

