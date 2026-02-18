VIDEO: Louisville's Pat Kelsey following road loss to SMU

No. 21 Louisville fell to SMU on Tuesday night 95-85, bringing their record to 19-7 (8-5) on the season.

Pat Kelsey discussed his team’s subpar performance defensively and their turnover issues offensively.

Mikel Brown Jr. finished with 29 points, five rebounds, four assists, two steals, and two blocks. J’vonne Hadley added 14 points, nine rebounds, and one assist. In the end, Kelsey’s team gave up a season-high in points as SMU scored at 1.30 points per possession and shot over 60 percent from the field.

No. 21 Louisville turns its attention to Georgia Tech, as the Cardinals will play them at home on Saturday, February 21st at 2:15 pm ET.

