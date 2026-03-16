VIDEO: Louisville's Pat Kelsey, Isaac McKneely, Ryan Conwell react to NCAA Tournament bid

Louisville men’s basketball is in the big dance for the second consecutive season after earning a 6-seed in the East region and will play its first round matchup against South Florida.

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Cards head coach Pat Kelsey met with the media on Monday morning to preview the upcoming round of 64 matchup against 11-seeded South Florida, give an update on the health of freshman point guard Mikel Brown Jr, and discuss earning a tournament bid in back-to-back seasons.

The Cardinals haven’t played USF since 2014, when both were members of the American Athletic Conference. Louisville holds a 29-4 all-time record against the Bulls and last lost to USF in 2012.

South Florida won both its conference’s regular-season and tournament championships and has won 11 consecutive games, last losing to Temple on Jan. 31. In hiJan 31 season as head coach, Bryan Hodgson led the Bulls to a 25-8 record, including wins over tournament teams like Utah State.

Louisville seniors Ryan Conwell and Isaac McKneely also joined the podium. The two seniors have combined to play in all but one game this season.

Louisville’s open practice in Buffalo is 11:45 a.m. – 12:25 p.m. on Wednesday, with tip-off between the Bulls and the Cards set for 1:30 PM EST on 1:30 p.m.y. It will air on TNT.

There's no better feeling than Louisville being called #GoCards pic.twitter.com/mcsPXjlutc — Louisville Men's Basketball (@LouisvilleMBB) March 16, 2026

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