VIDEO: Louisville's Pat Kelsey, Isaac McKneely, and Ryan Conwell after UVA loss

No. 20 Louisville loses to No.16 Virginia 79-70, bringing their record to 12-5 (2-3) on the year.

Pat Kelsey provides an update on London Johnson, his team’s lack of attentiveness in terms of off-ball defense, and the efforts from the bench unit.

Isaac McKneely finished with 23 points, five rebounds, and two steals. Ryan Conwell totaled 14 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

The Cardinals will return to action Saturday, January 17th against Pittsburgh at 8pm ET.









