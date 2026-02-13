VIDEO: Louisville's Pat Kelsey, Khani Rooths, and Aly Khalifa preview Baylor

The University of Louisville men’s basketball team travels to Texas and takes on the Big 12’s Baylor Bears on Saturday before restarting ACC play against SMU on Tuesday.

The Cardinals will stay in the Lone Star State over the next few days.

Cards’ head coach Pat Kelsey spoke with the media to preview the matchup and touch on his team’s improvements over their most recent four-game winning streak.

Sophomore forward Khani Rooths and senior center Aly Khalifa also spoke with the media.

The two tip off at 4 PM on Saturday. This is the second meeting between the two after facing each other in the Battle 4 Atlantis almost a decade ago. Louisville currently sits ranked 24th in the country with an 8-4 ACC record and a 18-6 record overall.

Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey signed a fan’s Adidas shoe after the Cards beat NC State in ACC basketball February 9, 2026 in Louisville, Kentucky.© Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

