VIDEO: Louisville's Pat Kelsey previews Virginia Tech
Desperate for a win at Pittsburgh, 20th-ranked Louisville played that way in Saturday night's 100-59 win over the Panthers. It was a much-needed...
Louisville strengthens its defensive line with a commitment from Houston transfer Joshua Donald....
Louisville bolsters its secondary, securing a transfer portal commitment from former Murray State safety Dylan Rowsey....
University of Louisville wide receiver TreyShun Hurry will not enter the transfer portal and is set to return for the Cardinals in the 2026 season....
Louisville picks up a transfer portal commitment from former West Georgia quarterback Davin Wydner. The dual-threat has four years of college...
Louisville strengthens its secondary with a commitment from Texas defensive back transfer Santana Wilson. He has played in one career game and will...
Louisville, Kentucky, native and Trinity High School four-star cornerback Allen Evans is set to announce his college decision during Saturday's Navy...
University of Louisville men's basketball coach Pat Kelsey and his 20th-ranked Cardinals take on No. Duke at the KFC Yum! Center tomorrow night....
Three years after flipping from Louisville to Texas, wide receiver DeAndre Moore will be back on the Cardinals campus. Moore is a junior transfer who...
Louisville's Pat Kelsey discusses 80-76 loss at Stanford....
Louisville wide receiver TreyShun Hurry has announced his intent to enter the transfer portal. The redshirt junior appeared in 32 career games,...
Louisville running back Duke Watson has announced his intent to enter the transfer portal. The sophomore appeared in 19 career games for the...
Despite being shorthanded, 16th-ranked Louisville opened ACC play with a 90-70 point win at California. The Cardinals were down star freshman point...
The college football transfer portal doesn’t open until January 2, but Louisville has already seen movement following the conclusion of the season,...
Louisville wins the Boca Raton Bowl to end the season 9-4. Taking down Toledo 27-22, it was a hard-fought game that came down to the final seconds....
Louisville is in with another talented in-state prospect, and this time it's a legacy recruit. Jordan Haskins is a junior who has been rising steadily...
Louisville and Memphis revisit an old-school rivalry this Saturday. The Cards are looking to build off a ranked win against Indiana, while the Tigers...
Cardinal Sports publisher William McDermott is joined again by David Hendren to recap Louisville basketball's first loss of the season at Arkansas...
With the focus on Toledo in the Boca Raton bowl game, Louisville will also shift its attention to roster reconstruction....
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Following its first loss of the season, No. 6 Louisville entered and started Saturday's matchup against No. 22 Indiana with...
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Louisville men's basketball team has lost for the first time this season following an 89-80 road defeat at No....
On Kentucky’s second drive of the game, a third and 10 allowed the Louisville defense to gear up for one of the day's many creative pass rush reps....
Spending last year on the sideline, Louisville big man Aly Khalifa is finally seeing dividends pay off. Louisville blew past Eastern Michigan 87-46,...