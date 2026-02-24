VIDEO: Louisville's Pat Kelsey speaks after loss to North Carolina

No. 24 Louisville fell to North Carolina Monday evening, 74-77, bringing the Cards’ record to 20-8 (9-6) on the year.

Afterwards, head coach Pat Kelsey discussed lineup management, how his team must improve when adversity hits, Seth Trimble’s performance, and more.

How it happened: Louisville’s comeback falls short at North Carolina

Mikel Brown Jr. finished with 24 points, three rebounds, and two assists. Ryan Conwell added 23 points, two rebounds, one assist, and two steals.

No. 24 Louisville returns to action on Saturday, February 28th, versus Clemson.

Our premium community forums

A full year of access to The Athletic

Get a fast start on finding out breaking news and behind-the-scenes details.

In-depth Louisville basketball and football analysis

On3 and Rivals national membership

Join the discussion at Cardinal Sports.