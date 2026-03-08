VIDEO: Louisville's Pat Kelsey speaks after Miami win

Louisville defeated Miami (FL) Saturday afternoon, 92-89, bringing the Cards’ record to 22-9 (11-7) on the year.

Afterwards, head coach Pat Kelsey discussed Adrian Wooley’s performance, the latest on Mikel Brown Jr., and his team’s resilience despite injuries/sickness.

Ryan Conwell finished the game with 24 points, two rebounds, two assists, and one steal. J’Vonne Hadley added 16 points, two rebounds, two assists, and three steals. Wooley totaled 15 points, four rebounds, and six assists.

Louisville turns its attention to the ACC tournament, as today’s game was the final game of the Cardinals’ regular season.

Our premium community forums

A full year of access to The Athletic

Get a fast start on finding out breaking news and behind-the-scenes details.

In-depth Louisville basketball and football analysis

On3 and Rivals national membership

Join the discussion at Cardinal Sports.