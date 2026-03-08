VIDEO: Louisville's Pat Kelsey speaks after Miami win
Louisville defeated Miami (FL) Saturday afternoon, 92-89, bringing the Cards’ record to 22-9 (11-7) on the year.
Afterwards, head coach Pat Kelsey discussed Adrian Wooley’s performance, the latest on Mikel Brown Jr., and his team’s resilience despite injuries/sickness.
Ryan Conwell finished the game with 24 points, two rebounds, two assists, and one steal. J’Vonne Hadley added 16 points, two rebounds, two assists, and three steals. Wooley totaled 15 points, four rebounds, and six assists.
Louisville turns its attention to the ACC tournament, as today’s game was the final game of the Cardinals’ regular season.
Don’t miss out on Cardinal Sports +
- Our premium community forums
- A full year of access to The Athletic
- Get a fast start on finding out breaking news and behind-the-scenes details.
- In-depth Louisville basketball and football analysis
- On3 and Rivals national membership
Join the discussion at Cardinal Sports.