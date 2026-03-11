VIDEO: Louisville's Pat Kelsey speaks after ACC Tournament win over SMU

Louisville defeated SMU on Wednesday afternoon, 62-58, in the ACC Tournament’s second round.

Afterwards, head coach Pat Kelsey discussed his team’s resilience, the performance from Vangelis Zougris and how he has gotten to this point, and instilling confidence in his team.

Ryan Conwell finished the game with 16 points and three rebounds. Adrian Wooley added 14 points, six rebounds, and two assists.

Zourgis, Wooley, and Isaac McKneely also joined Kelsey on the podium.

The Cardinals will now turn their attention to tomorrow’s contest against Miami, which begins at 2:30 pm ET. This will be the second game against Miami in their last three, after they previously faced the Hurricanes on March 7th.

