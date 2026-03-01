VIDEO: Louisville's Pat Kelsey speaks following Clemson loss

No. 24 Louisville fell to Clemson Saturday afternoon, 80-75, bringing the Cards’ record to 20-9 (9-7) on the year.

Afterwards, head coach Pat Kelsey discussed the recent struggles of his team, issues with second half runs, and the faith he has in his team.

Adrian Wooley led the Cardinals with scoring, finishing with 17 points, alongside four rebounds and one assist. Ryan Conwell added 15 points, five rebounds, two assists, and one steal.

No. 24 Louisville returns to action on Tuesday, March 3rd, versus Syracuse.

Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey yells down court Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026, during the NCAA men’s basketball game against the Clemson Tigers at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina. © Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

