VIDEO: Louisville's Pat Kelsey speaks following Miami loss

Louisville fell short to Miami on Thursday afternoon, 78-73, in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals.

Head coach Pat Kelsey discussed the free-throw and turnover disparity, the importance of J’Vonne Hadley and Ryan Conwell to his program, and the latest with Mikel Brown Jr.

Ryan Conwell finished the game with 22 points, nine rebounds, and 3 assists. J’Vonne Hadley totaled 19 points, six rebounds, three assists, two blocks, and one steal. Khani Rooths also provided 11 points in just nine minutes of action.

Hadley and Conwell also joined Kelsey on the podium.

Our premium community forums

A full year of access to The Athletic

Get a fast start on finding out breaking news and behind-the-scenes details

In-depth Louisville basketball and football analysis

On3 and Rivals national membership

Join the discussion at Cardinal Sports.