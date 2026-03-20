VIDEO: Pat Kelsey, Cardinals preview Round of 32 vs. Michigan State

After winning the first NCAA Tournament game of his head coaching career, Louisville and head coach Pat Kelsey will face the toughest challenge of the season in Saturday’s Round of 32 against Michigan State.

Kelsey, along with Cardinals players Kobe Rodgers and Vangelis Zougris, met with the media in Buffalo to preview the Spartans and discuss the four-point win over South Florida in the tournament’s opening round.

You can scroll through and find the Michigan State players’ press conference as well as Spartans head coach Tom Izzo, here.

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