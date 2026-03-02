VIDEO: Pat Kelsey looks ahead to Syracuse on weekly teleconference

After losing three of the last four conference games, now unranked Louisville is set to host Syracuse on Tuesday night for the final home game of the season.

Pat Kelsey‘s Cardinals are coming off an 80-75 loss at Clemson and spoke on Monday morning’s ACC coaches weekly teleconference to preview Red Autry and the Orange.

The two will tip off at 9 PM EST on the ACC Network from the KFC Yum! Center.

Our premium community forums

A full year of access to The Athletic

Get a fast start on finding out breaking news and behind-the-scenes details.

In-depth Louisville basketball and football analysis

On3 and Rivals national membership

Join the discussion at Cardinal Sports.